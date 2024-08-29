  The version for the print
  2024 August 29 12:10

    New Times Shipbuilding orders MAN main engines for 12 container vessels for Eastern Pacific Shipping

    New Times Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. of Jiangsu province, China has ordered 12 × 8G95ME-GI (-Gas Injection) Mk10.5 main engines in connection with the construction of 12 × 18,000 teu container vessels for Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS), the Singapore-based shipping company.

    MAN Energy Solutions successful ME-GI (-Gas Injection) engine has set a new industrial standard for two-stroke propulsion engines aboard – among others – RoRo vessels, PCTCs, container vessels, bulk carriers, tankers and LNG carriers. The ME-GI engine provides ship owners, charterers and operators with a peerless solution within environmentally friendly and high-efficiency, two-stroke technology but without the prominent methane-slip emissions that are characteristic of competing engines.

    The Diesel principle not only provides the ME-GI engine with high operational stability and efficiency, but also ensures 100% reliable operation during load changes on gas with just normal additions of pilot-oil amounts. Furthermore, the ME-GI operational principles features a seamless change-over between gas and diesel operation. The ME-GI engine is the most environmentally-friendly technology available within the LNG-fuelled, two-stroke engine segment.

    MAN Energy Solutions has also developed an ME-LGI (-Liquid Gas Injection) dual-fuel engine that expands the company’s dual-fuel portfolio, enabling the use of sustainable fuels such as green methanol.

