2024 August 29 10:40

Celsius takes delivery of new LNG carrier from Samsung Heavy Industries

South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries has delivered another 180,000-cbm LNG carrier to Denmark’s Celsius Tankers, a unit of Celsius Shipping, according to LNG Prime.

Celsius Tech, a joint venture of Celsius Shipping and Hong Kong-based Fleet Management, announced on Wednesday via social media the naming ceremony for the LNG vessel, Celsius Greenwich.

The JV will manage this LNG carrier, such as the previous newbuild Celsius Gandhinagar and other Celsius vessels.

Celsius Tech said this marks its 9th vessel since the project began in 2019.

Also, this is the fifth vessel of ten Celsius has on order at Samsung Heavy and it features MAN ME-GA engine and GTT’s Mark III Flex containment tech.

The first newbuild in this batch, Celsius Geneva, was named in July 2023.

Celsius will take delivery of the five remaining newbuilds during 2024-2026, according to its website.



VesselsValue data shows the LNG carrier Celsius Greenwich will serve a long-term charter deal with UK-based energy giant BP.

On the other hand, Clearlake Shipping, a subsidiary of energy trader Gunvor, has taken on charter Celsius Glarus, Celsius Geneva, Celsius Giza, and Celsius Gandhinagar.

Back in October 2021, the Danish firm signed long-term charter deals for four LNG carriers with Clearlake Shipping.

In addition to these charters, Celsius Tankers, also signed long-term charter deals for four more newbuild LNG carriers with Clearlake Shipping.

China Merchants Heavy Industry in Jiangsu will build these vessels and deliver them in 2026 and 2027.

On top of this, Celsius also said in October last year it will book two more LNG carriers at the Chinese shipbuilder and added four more optional vessels.

Shipbuilding sources told LNG Prime the construction deal for the second firm vessel in this batch and sixth in the CMHI series has not been signed yet.

However, the shipbuilding deal is expected to be finalized by the end of this year.

Following deliveries of all of these ships, the Danish firm will have 20 LNG carriers in its fleet.

This includes four 180,000-cbm vessels delivered in 2020 and 2021.