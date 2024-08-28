2024 August 28 18:04

DNV awards AiPs to DSIC for two types of LCO2 carriers

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the ONS 2024, Det Norske Veritas (DNV) issued an Approval-in-Principle (AIP) certificate for the 12,000m3 and 20,000m3 Liquefied Carbon Dioxide (LCO2) carriers developed by Dalian Shipbuilding & Offshore (DSOC) in conjunction with Marine Design and Research Institute of China (MARIC), Watts Energy & Engineering(WE) and Germany’s TGE, according to iMarine.

The AIP certificate confirms the overall feasibility of the conceptual design developed by DSOC in cooperation with various industry parties, creates favorable conditions for the provision of standardized CO2 carrier solutions to the growing Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) industry, and demonstrates DSOC’s strategic determination to be the first shipyard in the world to build customized CO2 carriers for the CCS industry, and to deeply cultivate and lay out the future CO2 one-stop solution for ship transportation.

In recent years, DSOC has stepped up its layout in the field of dual-carbon, and after constructing the world’s first carbon dioxide transportation vessels for Northern Lights, it has continued to integrate the advantageous resources in the industry, closely followed the market demand, and launched new vessels. In May this year, DSOC signed a cooperation agreement on the development of CO2 carriers with DNV, MARIC, WE and TGE.