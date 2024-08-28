2024 August 28 17:45

GasLog takes delivery of the first of four LNG carriers from Hanwha Ocean

Greek liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipping services provider GasLog has taken delivery of the first of four LNG carriers, which are being built by South Korea’s shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean, according to Offshore Energy.

GasLog Italy was delivered to its owner at Hanwha Ocean Shipyard on August 23, in line with the announcement made during the vessel’s naming ceremony in July. This is one of the four newbuild LNG carriers the Greek player ordered from Hanwha in 2021 when the latter was known as Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).



After its construction started in March 2023, GasLog Italy was launched less than a year later together with the second ship, Marvel Phoenix, which is set to be delivered in September. The remaining two carriers are scheduled for delivery between 2024 and 2025.

Each of these four vessels has a 174,000 cubic meters (cbm) cargo capacity and is powered by two HP-2S MEGI engines and equipped with two shaft generators, an air lubrication system (ALS), and a full reliquefaction system (FRS).

Hanwha is building another quartet of 174,000 cbm LNG carriers for BW LNG. The steel-cutting ceremony for one of these was held last month in South Korea, with delivery scheduled for next year. The construction of another vessel from the series started in November 2023.