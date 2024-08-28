2024 August 28 17:28

Kotug International to support ENI’s Congo LNG project with advanced marine services

KOTUG International B.V. (‘KOTUG’) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract for ENI Congo to deliver critical marine services for the Congo LNG project. This significant project, situated offshore the Republic of Congo, includes the Tango FLNG and the Excalibur Floating Storage Unit (FSU), with a second FLNG currently under construction, according to the company's release.

Under the terms of the contract, KOTUG will deploy three powerful Rotortugs to support a range of operations, including mooring and unmooring of vessels, handling mooring equipment, providing stand-by services, transporting pilots, and offering antipollution, oilfield goods, and passenger transport services. The Rotortug, with its patented triangular propulsion design, ensures enhanced safety and highly accurate manoeuvring. Each tug delivers over 80 tons of Bollard Pull and features a unique propulsion configuration consisting of three thrusters, which provide a high level of redundancy, cost savings, and faster handling under all circumstances.

KOTUG is dedicated to maximising local content by collaborating closely with local suppliers and utilising local goods and services. This initiative will promote the employment and training of Congolese nationals, contributing to the sustainable development of the local economy.

Congo LNG is a natural gas liquefaction (LNG) project in the Republic of Congo, implemented with a zero-flaring technological approach to reduce methane emissions.

The project’s first phase involves the nearshore development with the positioning of the Tango FLNG unit, which has already commenced LNG production and exports as of February 2024. The second phase will include the installation of another FLNG unit offshore.