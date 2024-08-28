2024 August 28 15:46

Vard to build a second hybrid Ocean Energy Construction Vessel for Island Offshore

Vard, Norwegian subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group and one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels, has signed a contract with Island Offshore, a Norwegian shipping group operating in the Oil and Gas and Renewable market, to design and build a second hybrid-powered Ocean Energy Construction Vessel (OECV). The new contract refers to the exercise of one option foreseen in the contract for one firm OECV and the option for two sister vessels announced with Island Offshore in May 2024.



Scheduled for delivery in Q1 2027, the new unit will be based on the VARD 3 25 design, developed in close collaboration with Island Offshore. It will be tailored to support a wide range of subsea operations, including inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR), pipe laying, subsea infrastructure construction, installation, and diving support.



The vessel will measure 120 meters in length with a 25-meter beam and will feature a 250-ton heave-compensated offshore subsea crane. It will accommodate 130 people on board, providing top-tier facilities for crew and clients.



Additional features include a 1,7 MWh Energy Storage System for hybrid propulsion, a Heat Recovery System for enhanced energy efficiency, and preparation for alternative low-emission fuel. The vessel will also have two launch and recovery systems (LARS) for ROV operations and will be ready for walk-to-work gangway use, making it highly versatile for renewable energy projects like cable laying and trenching.



Vard and Island Offshore have a strong partnership, with Vard having already delivered 41 vessels to the group.