2024 August 28 15:21

ABS Wavesight kicks off 24th Annual Nautical Systems User Conference

ABS Wavesight, the ABS-affiliated software-as-a-service company, announced the launch of the latest module of Nautical Systems (NS) - Web, the highly anticipated web-based version of its flagship NS platform. During the opening session of the 24th Annual Nautical Systems User Conference, Staci Satterwhite, ABS Wavesight CEO, was on hand to make the announcement and was joined by Gregg Pelowski, Director for Total Force Management with the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command, to discuss their early adoption and the benefits of NS - Web.

Building on the robust foundation of the on-premise Nautical Systems software, NS - Web delivers the powerful features and functionality required for modern fleet management, enhanced with the flexibility, accessibility, and scalability of a web-based solution.

The release of the Crew and Payroll module marks a significant milestone in ABS Wavesight's commitment to driving innovation and enhancing operational efficiency in the maritime industry through technology advancements.

NS - Web retains the trusted features that have made Nautical Systems an industry standard. By transitioning to a web-based platform, ABS Wavesight empowers maritime companies to stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving industry landscape.

Key Benefits of NS-Web:

Anywhere, Anytime Access: With NS - Web, users can access critical fleet management tools from devices with an internet connection, whether at sea or onshore. This eliminates the need for on-premise servers and provides teams with real-time access to data, improving decision-making and responsiveness.

Simplified IT Management: NS - Web reduces the burden on IT departments by removing the need for complex, on-premise installations and updates. With regular updates and a cloud-based infrastructure, companies can focus on their core operations rather than software maintenance.

Enhanced Collaboration: NS - Web enables seamless collaboration across teams, departments, and geographies, fostering better communication and coordination.

Scalability and Flexibility: NS - Web is designed to grow with your business. Whether managing a small fleet or a global operation, the platform can scale as needed.

Improved Security: Hosted on secure, cloud-based servers, NS - Web benefits from Wavesight’s cybersecurity, which has achieved SOC2 Type I, SOC2 Type II and ISO27001 certifications.



ABS Wavesight Nautical Systems (NS) is a comprehensive fleet management system comprised of multiple operation and compliance support modules to deliver comprehensive asset and compliance management solutions.



ABS Wavesight is the ABS Affiliate maritime software as a service (SaaS) company dedicated to helping shipowners and operators streamline compliance while maintaining competitive, more efficient, and sustainable operations.