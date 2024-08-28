  The version for the print
    CMA CGM AIR CARGO announces delivery of third Boeing 777-200F and launches new Trans-Pacific service

    CMA CGM AIR CARGO announces the delivery of its third Boeing 777-200F on August 18, 2024. This aircraft inaugurated a new transpacific route connecting Asia to North America, according to the company's release.
     
    The delivery of this new B777-200F, operated by Atlas Air, will play a key role in the expansion of CMA CGM AIR CARGO network on a strategic route, serving airports like Hong Kong, Chicago, and Seoul. The first commercial flight took place on August 25, 2024, connecting Hong Kong (HKG) to Chicago (ORD) with a technical stop in Anchorage (ANC). On the westbound leg, the aircraft operates from Chicago (ORD) to Hong Kong (HKG), via Seoul (ICN).

    A second B777-200F will be received in the fourth quarter of 2024 and will also be deployed on a transpacific route, connecting mainland China to North America. With the deployment of these 2 Boeing aircraft, CMA CGM AIR CARGO customers will benefit from a total of 7 frequencies per week on the transpacific.

    In 2025, a third aircraft will strengthen the fleet by extending its reach and available capacity for its customers. Since 2022, 2 Boeing 777-200F aircraft operated by CMA CGM AIR CARGO, based at the Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG) hub, have been serving routes between Europe and Greater China, with 5 flights per week to Hong Kong and 4 flights per week to Shanghai.
     
    The B777-200F is the world’s largest, longest range, and most capable twin-engine freighter. Known for its high reliability, fuel efficiency, and lower maintenance and operating costs, this aircraft boasts a range of 9,200 km (4,970 nautical miles) and can carry a maximum payload of 103 tonnes (226,000 pounds). Thanks to its capacity and range, the 777 Freighter delivers the most economical trip cost of all large freighters.

