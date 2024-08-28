2024 August 28 10:30

Anemoi partners with NAPA to maximise Rotor Sail benefits with voyage optimisation

Anemoi Marine Technologies has signed an agreement with NAPA, the Finnish-based global maritime software, services and data analysis expert, to bring its weather routing and voyage optimisation tools to users of its award-winning Rotor Sails, according to the company's release.

The partnership between the two maritime technology companies will enable all vessels fitted with Anemoi’s Rotor Sails to access critical weather and voyage optimisation data, enabling shipowners and operators to choose routes that will increase the performance of vessels equipped with Rotor Sails and reap the maximum fuel savings and emission reductions possible.

Under the terms of the agreement, NAPA software will be included as an option in all future sales of Anemoi’s Rotor Sails, including both newbuilds and retrofits.

NAPA Voyage Optimization software generates tailored route suggestions based on the unique 3D performance model of each vessel including sail configurations., By integrating weather routing, route networks, and port data, the software proposes routes that account for wind speeds, wave conditions, currents, water depth, and safety parameters. This data-driven approach empowers ship captains to select voyage routes that enable onboard Rotor Sail technology to work at its maximum efficiency.

Rotor Sail technologies are increasingly being sought after by vessel owners as a critical energy saving technology in order meet international emission reduction targets, including Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI), Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI), and the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII). Anemoi’s industry-leading Rotor Sails have been shown to save up 30% in harmful carbon emissions from vessels operating on routes that have good wind conditions.



