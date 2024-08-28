2024 August 28 10:07

Zeabuz signs LOI to deliver Norway’s first green autonomous ferry

Zeabuz has signed a Letter of Intent with Haugesund Municipality to deliver Norway’s first zero emission autonomous city ferry, according to Zag Daily.

The Norwegian start-up is tapping into the largely unexplored market for inland waterway transport to reduce traffic congestion, emissions and noise pollution.

A two-year pilot will get underway in 2025 connecting Haugesund Center with the city islands of Risøy and Vibrandsøy.

Zeabuz has teamed up with tech firm Seam and Norwegian shipping company Torghatten, the latter of which worked with Zeabuz on launching the world’s first autonomous commercial passenger ferry ‘Estelle’ in Stockholm in 2023.

The Haugesund City Ferry is the first in a planned network of ferries in the area, and the CEO said their goal is to introduce the Remote Operations Center functions alongside the launch of the second ferry.



