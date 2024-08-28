2024 August 28 09:45

Technip Energies to design groundbreaking low-carbon hydrogen facility for bp in the United Kingdom

Technip Energies has been awarded the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract by bp for the H2Teesside project in the North East of the United Kingdom. H2Teesside is expected to be one of the UK’s largest largest low-carbon hydrogen production facilities - fully integrated with carbon capture technology, according to the company's release.

As part of the FEED study, Technip Energies will deliver a comprehensive design utilising their in-house expertise and global best practices to design large scale project, integrating hydrogen and carbon capture technologies.

In the perspective of a 2025 final investment decision, the next step for Technip Energies, if selected, will be to provide the full Engineering Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) package for the project.

As part of the East Coast Cluster, the integrated H2Teesside hydrogen production and hydrogen distribution pipeline will integrate with other decarbonisation projects in the region. The CO2 captured from the H2Teesside facility will be exported to the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) CO2 gathering system.

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust Project Delivery model supported by an extensive Technology, Products and Services offering.



