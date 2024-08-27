2024 August 27 17:31

Bunker suppliers in Japan brace for Typhoon Shanshan impact

Bunker deliveries at several Japanese ports may be disrupted starting tomorrow due to Typhoon Shanshan, according to Engine Technologies.



The typhoon was located about 130 km east of Amami City in southern Japan this morning and is moving slowly to the west-northwest, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Although the typhoon’s exact path is currently difficult to predict, it is expected to bring widespread heavy rains as it moves through the region, local media reports.

A trader noted that the typhoon is likely to impact bunker operations in the western Japanese ports of Kitakyushu and Mizushima on Wednesday and Thursday, and in the central ports of Osaka and Nagoya, as well as the eastern port of Tokyo on Friday and Saturday.