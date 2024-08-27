2024 August 27 16:44

Royal Caribbean signs agreement with Meyer Turku for the next Icon Class ship

Royal Caribbean Group has signed an agreement with Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku to order a fourth Icon Class ship for delivery to Royal Caribbean International in 2027. The agreement also includes options to build a fifth and sixth Icon Class ship, according to Royal Caribbean's release.

The first ship in the Icon Class launched in January 2024 as a first-of-its-kind vacation and introduced an all-encompassing lineup of experiences that combines the best of every vacation – from the beach retreat to the resort escape and the theme park adventure.

The next ship in the lineup will continue to deliver revolutionary experiences as it joins Icon, Star of the Seas (launching in 2025) and the yet-to-be-named third Icon Class ship (launching in 2026). With this announcement, Royal Caribbean Group continues to drive its moderate capacity growth to help guests turn a vacation of a lifetime into a lifetime of vacations.



With this order, Meyer Turku will have built 21 ships for Royal Caribbean Group over 28 years.

The anticipation for Royal Caribbean Group's newbuild pipeline continues to grow, with seven new ships on order, and two shipyard options.

This year alone, the company welcomed four new industry-leading ships, including Royal Caribbean International's Icon of the Seas and Utopia of the Seas, Silversea's Silver Ray and TUI Cruises' Mein Schiff 7. This order also comes on the heels of the company's announcement for a seventh Oasis Class ship, set to debut for Royal Caribbean International in 2028.



This agreement is contingent upon customary conditions, including financing.



Royal Caribbean Group is a vacation industry leader with a global fleet of 68 ships across its five brands traveling to approximately 1,000 destinations. The company also owns 50% of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.