2024 August 27 16:24

RS completes review of a multipurpose nuclear support vessel design

These vessels have not been designed for about 50 years, RS says



The Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) has completed a review of the detail design of the Project 22770 versatile nuclear service vessel (MSATO), the RS press office said.



“Vessels of this class have not been designed for about half a century. The Imandra floating technical base (YB: 1980), still is in service performing the task of recharging the reactors of nuclear-powered ships. The creation of new multipurpose nuclear service vessels is the key to the uninterrupted and safe operation of nuclear-powered icebreakers for many decades to come,” the RS says.



The new type of vessel is equipped with a diesel propulsion and is designed for a wide range of operations on refueling nuclear propulsion system of nuclear icebreakers. This includes loading fresh fuel into reactors and unloading spent fuel, storing handling equipment, transporting liquid and solid radioactive waste to the processing site. The unlimited navigation area will allow the Project 22770 MSATO to ensure the operation of existing and advanced nuclear vessels and floating power units.



Key particulars: LOA: 158.8 m; beam overall: 26 m; depth to upper deck: 10.5 m; design waterline draft: 7.0 m; full displacement: 22,718 tonnes; GT: 23,612 tonnes; power on propeller shafts: 8640 kW; cruising range: 3000 miles. The vessel is designed to the RS KM class✪ Arc5 (hull, machinery) [2] AUT1 BWM(T) IcingSTAB(full) Nuclear Support Vessel.



PortNews has previously reported that Baltic Shipyard (part of USC) and Atomflot signed a contract for the Project 22770 MSATO in May 2023. The MSATO unit construction is expected to be financed: 50% from the Russian budget, 50% from the Rosatom investment program. The construction is envisaged in accordance with the Development Plan of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) until 2035. The Project 22770 was developed by Iceberg Central Design Bureau.



Steel cutting ceremony for the 22770-series MSATO was held at Baltic Shipyard, July 2024.



