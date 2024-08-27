2024 August 27 15:37

SITC signs the tripartite strategic cooperation memorandum with SIPG and Hisense

On August 26, 2024, SITC signed the tripartite strategic cooperation memorandum with SIPG and Hisense in Qingdao, Shandong Province, according to the company's release.



The leaders of the three parties made speeches to introduce and exchange business cooperation and prospects of trilateral cooperation.

According to the memorandum of strategic cooperation, in the future, based on the strategic partnership and the rationality of logistics routes, the three parties will jointly build an efficient, convenient and economical global supply chain channel with the integrated port logistics services of SIPG as the carrier, the import and export source products such as raw materials and finished products of Hisense as the support, and the international shipping and supply chain services of SITC as the guarantee.