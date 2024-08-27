2024 August 27 15:13

Port Houston container volume down 5% in July 2024

Port Houston recorded a 5% decrease in container volume in July 2024 compared to the same month last year, handling 325,277 TEUs, according to the company's release.

July was a challenging month in Houston, with both Hurricane Beryl and a global system outage that briefly impacted operations. Nonetheless, year-to-date figures show container volumes up 10% over last year, reaching 2,423,474 TEUs and is preparing for a strong peak season.

Loaded imports have risen 9% year-to-date, surpassing 1 million TEUs, fueled by robust consumer demand supported by new import distribution centers in the area as importers have reconfigured their networks to include more volume via Houston.

Loaded exports have also increased 12% year-to-date, driven primarily by the booming resin market.

Port Houston continues to stand as US’s primary gateway for resin exports, with a market share of 60%. Although loaded imports and loaded exports saw a minor dip in July, total containers are up 10% year-to-date, thanks to an uptick in Caribbean, South America, and East Asia trade. Total empty containers are also up 10% compared to last year, as ocean carriers reposition containers for import cargo.