2024 August 27 11:58

OOCL сelebrates the naming of its last newbuilding in the 24,188 TEU Series

Orient Overseas Container Line Co., Ltd. ("OOCL") celebrated the naming of the company's twelfth 24,188 TEU newbuilding at a ceremony held at Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. (NACKS) shipyard. The new vessel, named “OOCL Portugal”, is the last in the 24,188 TEU eco-friendly mega vessel series, according to the company's release.

“Orient Overseas Container Line" and “OOCL" are trade names for transportation provided separately by: Orient Overseas Container Line Limited (“OOCLL") and OOCL (Europe) Limited respectively and both are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Orient Overseas (International) Limited, a public company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China, OOCL is one of the world's largest integrated international container transportation and logistics companies, with about 130 offices in more than 100 major cities. Linking Asia, Europe, the Americas, Africa and Oceania, the company offers transportation services to all the major trading economies of the world.