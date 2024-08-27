2024 August 27 11:20

“K” Line Wind Service and Acteon sign Japanese floating wind demonstration collaboration agreement

“K” Line Wind Service Ltd (KWS), a subsidiary of the “K” LINE Group, and Acteon, the international marine energy and infrastructure services business, have signed a non-exclusive memorandum of understanding (MOU) that sets out how the companies will use each other’s skills and services to collaboratively support the Japan’s Floating Offshore Wind project including demonstration and commercial projects, according to “K” Line's release.

InterMoor, Acteon’s moorings and anchors brand, will provide comprehensive mooring, transportation and installation engineering support to KWS for the desktop study of the commercial project and to support the offshore installation of the demo project.

Acteon provides mooring solutions for all types of floating assets, from design and engineering to decommissioning. These include anchor and mooring system construction; floating infrastructure positioning and hooking up; mooring installation and inspection; maintenance, repair and replacement services; and late-life disposal services. KWS has been actively engaged in the field of Floating Offshore wind.

In the Japan’s Floating Offshore Wind Research and Development program, NEDO Green Innovation Fund Phase 1, KWS conducted intensive research for efficient mooring methods for large-scale Floating Offshore Wind farms. For conducting actual towing and mooring of floating assets for demonstration and commercial projects, KWS aims to provide safer and more efficient transportation and installation services with InterMoor’s engineering support.

Acteon provides specialist engineering, services and technology to companies who develop and own marine infrastructure across the life of their assets. The company enable customers to achieve their operational goals with a more efficient integrated solution: reducing the cost and carbon footprint through value engineering without compromising the quality of delivery. This is achieved by applying its domain expertise to increase efficiencies and enhance commercial and environmental value for customers across the renewable, nearshore construction and oil and gas industries. The company specialise in data collection and survey techniques ahead of construction, the installation of key foundation and anchoring technologies, the monitoring and management of assets and the decommissioning of assets.

KWS was established in June 2021 as a joint venture company between Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd (“K” LINE) and Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. The company provide a throughout logistics and vessel solution to support supply chain development of Offshore Wind Industry in each business phase of Survey, Transportation, Construction, and O&M. In addition, "K" LINE Group has a solid track record in the operation of Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels, Platform Supply Vessels, and Offshore Support Vessels overseas and Japan.