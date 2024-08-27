2024 August 27 10:52

Equinor to establish and operate a new emergency preparedness solution for the southwestern Barents Sea

Equinor will establish and operate a new area-wide emergency preparedness solution for the southwestern Barents Sea, according to the company's release. The solution will add new resources, expertise and capabilities that will strengthen safety and emergency preparedness in this ocean area.

This is a collaboration with Vår Energi, operator of Goliat, initiated by the Barents Sea Operation Cooperation (BASOP). The Norwegian Ocean Industry Authority has given its consent to the establishment of the area-wide emergency preparedness system, which will be operational from 1 January 2025.

The emergency preparedness in the Barents Sea is already good with the solution that Vår Energi has established for the Goliat field.The new area-wide emergency preparedness system will further strengthen the emergency preparedness and is dimensioned to deal with emergency preparedness incidents in an ocean area characterized by long distances, harsh weather conditions and important natural resources.

The solution enables interaction and sharing of common resources, and other companies may join later.

The area-wide emergency preparedness system for the southwestern Barents Sea includes: One "all weather search and rescue" (AWSAR) helicopter of the type S-92, stationed at Hammerfest Airport.

Three emergency response and rescue vessels with standing oil spill response capabilities (NOFO standard). One vessel dedicated to Goliat and one dedicated to Johan Castberg, in addition to one joint emergency response and rescue vessel.

Equinor plans to build a new emergency response and rescue vessel that will feature IMR (inspection, maintenance and repair) capabilities to contribute to safety, short response times and inspections In the long term, faster response times for SAR and improved medical preparedness in the area.

Monitoring and follow-up from Equinor's operations centre in Bergen with physical infrastructure, digital systems and round-the-clock staffing. Increased interaction, central coordination and mutual agreement between the companies that are part of the area-wide emergency preparedness. In addition oil spill response equipment at the NOFO base in Hammerfest may be mobilised for supply vessels (PSVs). Equinor's area-wide emergency preparedness Area-wide emergency preparedness means that there are search and rescue helicopters, well-equipped area emergency response and rescue vessels, and a maritime monitoring centre handling emergency preparedness for several installations within a defined area. The area-wide emergency preparedness system is dimensioned to deal with incidents associated with Equinor's activities.

Through the Norwegian Clean Seas Association for Operating Companies (NOFO), Equinor has access to additional oil spill preparedness resources along the entire Norwegian coast. Search and Rescue Service (SAR) The SAR service is a key service in area-wide emergency preparedness established to handle defined hazard and accident situations that fall under the Petroleum Act. National authorities may also request assistance from the SAR service in the event of incidents in other activities offshore and along the coast. The number of SAR missions in 2023 for helicopters operating for Equinor was approximately 400, 40 of which were performed for the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC). SAR machines normally have a crew of five: two pilots, one hoist operator, one rescuer, and one SAR nurse.

Equinor currently has five SAR helicopter bases, including the base in Hammerfest which we share with Vår Energi. Area emergency response and rescue vessels Equinor currently has seven emergency response and rescue vessels (ERRVs) on the NCS. At the start of new area preparedness in the Barents Sea, there will be three vessels associated with this area: one vessel dedicated to the Vår Energi-operated Goliat field, one vessel dedicated to Johan Castberg, and one flexible ERRV. The area ERRVs are equipped with two MOB boats (man overboard), fire extinguishing equipment, towing power, and an emergency hospital. The vessels have oil spill response equipment such as booms and skimmers, as well as storage capacity for recovered oil spills in accordance with NOFO requirements, and oil dispersal equipment.