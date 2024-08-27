2024 August 27 10:31

UAE foreign trade surges 11% to $379bn in first half of 2024

The UAE’s foreign trade reached 1.39 trillion dirhams ($379 billion) in the first half of 2024, marking an 11.2 percent increase year on year, according to the latest official data.

The figures reveal a significant rise in non-oil exports, which totaled 256.4 billion dirhams, up 25 percent from the previous year, according to a statement released by the government.

Additionally, non-oil exports to the UAE’s top 10 trading partners surged by 33.4 percent, underscoring the country’s growing trade prominence, the Emirates News Agency, also known as WAM, reported.

This comes as the share of non-oil exports of the UAE’s total foreign trade stands at 18.4 percent.

Economic relations with various countries had strengthened, with trade increasing by 10 percent with India, 15 percent with Türkiye, and 41 percent with Iraq, which had become the top destination for UAE exports, followed by India, Turkiye, and others.





