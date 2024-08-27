2024 August 27 09:59

Malaysian-flagged tug arrested in Singapore

A tug registered to the flag of Malaysia was arrested in Singapore last week, according to Ship & Bunker.

The Marianas Envoy, formerly known as KST 34, was arrested at 6.15 PM local time on August 19, according to a list of detained ships provided by Singapore's judiciary. The arrest was made on behalf of law firm Joseph Tan Jude Benny LLP.



The 234 GT vessel was built in 1995. The ship's owner is Marianas Tug & Salvage, who bought the ship from Keppel Smit Towage Pte Ltd in 2022.

The reasons for the move against the ship are unknown but are likely to involve disputes over the payment of goods and services related to the ship's operation.