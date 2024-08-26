2024 August 26 18:08

The Mumbai Port on Friday launched several key projects and signed investment proposals worth Rs 4,000 crore in areas including sustainability and green fuel. The proposals along with several other initiatives are expected to generate 1.45 lakh person-days of employment, the port operator said in a statement.

One MoU was signed between Mumbai Port Authority, Mumbai Port Sustainability Foundation (MPSF) and HPCL for developing a green fuel ecosystem, while the other was between Det Norske Veritas and MPSF for collaboration on emission management, decarbonisation, digitisation and safety in port and shipping operations.

The Norway-based DNV provides services related to quality management, risk assessment and sustainability.

Mumbai Port also said that it handed over land transfer documents for various leasing agreements, including leasing of two plots to Mahanagar Gas Nigam Ltd, and two plots at Pir Pau to Aegis Logistics for liquid bulk storage.

The initiatives announced and agreements signed on Friday amount to a total investment of Rs 4,000 crore, which is expected to benefit the city significantly along with generation of 1.45 lakh person-days of employment, it said.