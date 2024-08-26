2024 August 26 16:33

Colon Container Terminal receives 12 new rubber-tyred hybrid gantry cranes

Colon Container Terminal (CCT) has taken a significant step towards sustainability and modernization of its operations with the incorporation of 12 new hybrid RTG (Rubber Tyred Gantry) equipment. This strategic investment, amounting to $23 million, not only optimizes the efficiency and competitiveness of the port, but also reaffirms CCT's commitment to the fundamental pillars of sustainability: economic, environmental and social impact in the province of Colón, according to the company's release.



The investment in this state-of-the-art equipment reinforces CCT’s position as a key player in the logistics infrastructure of Panama and the Caribbean region. The new hybrid RTG equipment, capable of stowing up to five containers high plus one additional, significantly improves the port’s operational efficiency. This optimization not only reduces waiting times and associated costs, but also increases the terminal’s handling capacity, attracting more business and promoting economic growth in the region.

William Elliott, President of Colon Container Terminal (CCT), said: “The addition of these 12 hybrid RTG equipment, manufactured by ZPMC, demonstrates our firm commitment to sustainability and the modernization of our operations. This investment optimizes our operational capacity and reaffirms our commitment to the environment and the country’s economic growth.”