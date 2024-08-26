2024 August 26 15:47

CMA CGM takes delivery of last 13,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel containership from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding

The sixth and final 13,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel containership built by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding in China has been delivered to French shipping company CMA CGM, according to Offshore Energy.

The ship was named CMA CGM Amazonia and delivered on August 23, marking the end of Hudong-Zhonghua’s shipbuilding project for the French company.

Like its sister vessels, CMA CGM Amazonia is 336 meters long and 51 meters wide, with a designed service speed of 21 knots and a maximum cargo capacity of 13,200 TEUs.

It uses an LNG dual-fuel power system and is equipped with a new generation of intelligent control exhaust gas recirculation (ICER) system, which can reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by more than 28%.

Additionally, the containership comes with a huge wind deflector at the bow, which could save 2% to 4% of fuel consumption during actual operation.

Furthermore, an energy-saving deflector is installed at the stern, which can improve the propeller propulsion efficiency, reduce energy consumption by about 1.5%, and reduce carbon dioxide gas emissions.

The 13,000 TEU containerships are part of CMA CGM’s $2.3 billion dual-fuel, LNG-powered containership order for six ships from April 2021.

Hudong-Zhonghua started delivering the ships from this series in December 2023. The fifth unit, CMA CGM Belem, was handed over in July 2024.