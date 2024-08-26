2024 August 26 15:24

Brunvoll wins order to supply parallel hybrid solution for new search and rescue vessel

Brunvoll Mar-El has been selected to deliver a parallel hybrid solution for a new 32-meter search and rescue (SAR) vessel. Construction will happen at GOT Marine AS in Mandal, with completion in 2026. The newbuild will then be the largest SAR vessel along the coast of Norway, according to the company's release.



The vessel will be operating out of the Northern part of Norway where the weather and seas are among the roughest.

The hybrid system solution from Brunvoll Mar-El consists of an Energy Management System and DC Switchboard from the Triton Hybrid product range, and includes electric motors, inverters, and batteries. The Triton CPP, Triton steering gear and Triton thruster control systems are supplied for propulsion and gear control and integrates nicely with the Triton Hybrid system solution. The vessel will be equipped with the latest Brunvoll BruCon DP and Joystick solution.



Brunvoll's DP & Joystick solution, which can be configured to each vessel.

The contract is the latest in a series of upcoming deliveries of control and power systems by Brunvoll Mar-El. The offices of Brunvoll Mar-El are situated in the southern part of Norway and finds itself in a period of strong growth and expansion.

The vessel design, named NDS-32 MPV, has been developed in cooperation between GOT Marine AS and Naval Dynamics AS.