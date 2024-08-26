2024 August 26 14:13

Viking Energy makes history as first ammonia-powered offshore vessel

Eidesvik Offshore has today announced a groundbreaking step on the path to decarbonisation, with the news that the platform supply vessel (PSV) “Viking Energy” will be equipped with an ammonia dual fuel engine. In 2026, the vessel will operate on ammonia for Equinor, reducing GHG emissions by 70 percent or more, according to Eidesvik Offshore's release.

The PSV, which has been under contract with Equinor since its launch in 2003, will switch to ammonia operations, in a move that should make it the world’s first in-service vessel to adopt the fuel as a primary energy source.

Ammonia has emerged as a promising alternative ‘clean fuel’ for longer voyages, such as North Sea supply routes, and Viking Energy will take that potential from the drawing board to reality. In addition to chartering the vessel Equinor contributes with financing of the conversion.

The project has placed an order for the ammonia engine and fuel gas supply system.



Viking Energy, which recently was awarded a new five-year contract until 2030 with Equinor in the North Sea, is expected to operate on ammonia from the first half of 2026. Wärtsilä will supply the ammonia technology, while Breeze Ship Design will handle all necessary ship design services. Cluster organisation Maritime CleanTech has worked with the partnership to secure a grant of 5M€ from the EU’s Horizon Europe programme.



In addition to the ammonia dual fuel engine, Viking Energy is also a demonstrator vessel in the EU-funded ShipFC project where the aim is to pilot ammonia-powered fuel cells.



Eidesvik Offshore ASA owns and operates a world-wide fleet of purpose-built vessels, providing services to the offshore supply, subsea and offshore wind markets. The company specialises in advanced offshore vessels and operates worldwide, focusing on environmental sustainability and operational excellence. Eidesvik’s headquarter is located at Bømlo, on the Norwegian west coast.