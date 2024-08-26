2024 August 26 13:35

Bosphorus Strait temporarily closed due to tanker breakdown

The passage of ships through the Bosphorus Strait has been temporarily stopped in both directions due to a breakdown of the 171-meter oil tanker "Sredina" under the Panama flag. An engine malfunction was detected on the vessel, Trend reports.

"The 171-meter-long tanker developed an engine malfunction at the northern entrance to the Bosphorus Strait while it was traveling from Romania to Libya. Tugboats were immediately sent to the vessel," the department reported on its X page.

Meanwhile, the Marinetraffic ship monitoring service indicates that the tanker was traveling to Benghazi from the Russian port of Novorossiysk.

At the same time, the Vesselfinder website indicates that "Sredina" arrived at the Bosphorus from the western part of the Black Sea from Bulgaria.