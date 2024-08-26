2024 August 26 13:12

Methanex completes the first ship-to-ship methanol bunkering demonstration in the Caribbean

Methanex Corporation (Methanex) and its subsidiary, Waterfront Shipping, completed the first ship-to-ship methanol bunkering demonstration in the Caribbean, according to the company's release.

Conducted at the Port of Point Lisas in Trinidad and Tobago, this demonstration was made possible through collaboration with the National Energy Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (National Energy), Paria Fuel Trading Company, NYK, Green Marine, Bunker Holding, Uni-Tankers and Dan Bunkering.

The Seymour Sun—a methanol-powered vessel operated by Waterfront Shipping and owned by NYK Bulkship (Asia) Pte. Ltd.—participated in this demonstration as the first ship in the region to be methanol fueled via ship-to-ship bunkering.

The demonstration was conducted using the Alsia Swan, a vessel operated by Uni-Tankers, at the National Energy Corporation’s terminal within the Port of Point Lisas. This port, strategically located and known as the “Gateway to the Americas,” operates 24/7 and serves containerized cargo from the U.S., Europe, the United Kingdom, and the Far East.

The successful bunkering demonstration further proves methanol is a safe and simple-to-handle cleaner fuel that provides a future-proof pathway to a low-carbon future. Methanol complies with MARPOL Annex VI regulations reducing Sulfur Oxide (SOx) emissions, particulate matter (PM) and Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emissions.

Methanex remains committed to its leadership in the use of lower-emission methanol as a marine fuel. Since 2016, Waterfront Shipping has been operating methanol dual-fuel ships, accumulating over 200,000 operating hours. Today, 19 of its vessels—more than 60% of its fleet—are dual-fuel, underscoring its critical role in proving this technology for the wider shipping industry.