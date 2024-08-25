2024 August 25 16:15

EasyMax 4 ‘Alexia’ launched successfully at shipyard Niestern Sander

The M.V. Alexia was launched successfully on August 22 at shipyard Royal Niestern Sander. This new building is the successor of the award-winning Egbert Wagenborg and her sisters Máxima And Amalia. The M.V. Alexia type is the fourth vessel in the Easymax series in our fleet according to our new energy efficiency targets, Royal Wagenborg press office said.



The m.v. Alexia was christened during Delfsail by Her Majesty Queen Máxima in presence of 2.000 employees and guests. For this ceremony, Queen Máxima performed the world’s first name giving and christening ceremony by drone. By pushing a button this drone flew to shipyard Niestern Sander a mile ahead, where this EasyMax vessel was nearing completion and christened yard number 853 ‘Alexia’.



With a cargo capacity of more than 14.000 tonnes and a hold capacity of 625.000 cbft, Wagenborg was able to build a relatively large vessel without a major increase in overall dimensions. With an installed power of less than 3.000 kW, this ship has extremely low fuel consumption and due to her design, she has an excellent sea keeping performance. Our focus on Energy Efficiency resulted in over 60% savings in CO2- emissions compared to her peer group. We are proud the EasyMax is by far the greenest multipurpose vessel in her class, resulting in an undisputed CII (Carbon Intensity Indicator) A-rating. The CII is a measure for a ship's energy efficiency and is given in grams of CO2 emitted per cargo-carrying capacity and nautical mile.



In the upcoming weeks the EasyMax 4 will be commissioned followed by sea trials by the end of this year. The vessel is expected to be delivered to Wagenborg by the end of Q3 2024.



