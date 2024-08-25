  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 August 25 11:14

    Container throughput at the Port of Algeciras declines 1.9% to 399,121 TEUs in July

    Container traffic rose 2.0% in Jan-Jul to 2.8 million TEUs

    Last month, the Port of Algeciras handled 8.52 million of tonnes of goods, with a decrease of -2.4% on July 2023, of of which 4.69 million tonnes of containerized goods (-3.4%) Made with a container handling of 399,121 TEUs (-1.9%), 837,000 tonnes of conventional goods (-12.1%), 2.39 million tonnes of liquid bulk (+8.6%) and 29,000 tonnes of dry bulk (+189.9%), inforMARE reports.

    In the first seven months of 2024, the Spanish port of call handled a total of 61.48 million tons of goods, with an increase of +0.4% over the same period last year year. In the container segment alone, traffic was 33.43 million tonnes (+1.8%) and was totaled with container handling of 2,796,349 TEUs (+2.0%). Conventional goods amounted to 7.21 million tonnes (-16,3%). Liquid bulk cargo was 16.63 million tonnes (+9.0%) and dry bulk 103,000 tonnes (-66.6%).

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 August 25

16:15 EasyMax 4 ‘Alexia’ launched successfully at shipyard Niestern Sander
15:02 Fujairah July bunker sales rises to the highest level in three months
14:09 Singapore announced top maritime centre for 11th consecutive year
12:39 COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) announces 2024 interim results
11:14 Container throughput at the Port of Algeciras declines 1.9% to 399,121 TEUs in July
09:57 JERA concluded a JCA with LFC to realize low carbon fuel value chains

2024 August 24

16:11 Luka Koper Group announces H1, 2024 results
14:18 IALA changes its status to develop worldwide safety of navigation, efficiency and protection of the marine environment
12:03 Coral Sul FLNG achieves 5 million tons of LNG production from offshore Mozambique
10:41 Orient Overseas (International) Limited announces H1, 2024 interim results

2024 August 23

18:06 COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers receives three new energy-efficient pulp carriers
17:31 Nantong Xiangyu acquires bankrupt shipyard in Jiangsu for expansion
17:19 China's Hutchison Ports-led international consortium to operate new large terminal at Egypt's Dekheila Port
16:48 Vietnam to launch second LNG terminal in October
16:19 Valenciaport handled in July 461,121 containers
15:55 China wants IMO to cap fuel oil sludge below 1% to improve consumption data
15:23 Port of Oakland container volume up 2.4% to 478,762 TEUs in Jan-July 2024
14:58 TMC Compressors receives an order from Dalian Shipbuilding to supply a complete marine compressed air system for three LNG carriers
14:29 Jan De Nul Group contests detention of dredging vessel Zheng He in Mexico
13:51 Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Aug 19-25 – MABUX
13:42 Kongsberg Maritime to access Eutelsat OneWeb high-speed connectivity for an autonomous shipping connectivity trial, supported by Telenor Maritime
13:02 NYK сompletes world’s first commercial-use ammonia-fueled vessel
12:31 Kongsberg Maritime expands Rim Drive Azimuth Thruster range with new RD-AZ-2300
12:00 Port of Lisbon posts H1 results
11:46 The world's first commercial seaweed farm to open within the Hollandse Kust Zuid wind farm
11:10 Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports rise 7.3% in June
10:35 SCZone reviews development progress of Container Terminal 2 with AP Moller Maersk
10:23 ZPMC expands into heavy lift vessel construction
09:58 X-Press Feeders expands Europe’s first green methanol-powered feeder network with the launch of Green Baltic X-PRESS

2024 August 22

18:12 Hoegh Autoliners secures fuel savings and long-term CII compliance with Accelleron and Hanwha engine part-load optimization 
17:38 Germany’s Scholz pledges that his government will help rescue a troubled cruise ship maker
17:13 Product tanker contracting hits 18-year high after 17% rise y/y - BIMCO
16:59 ICS: 411 new hydrogen ships needed to meet future hydrogen demand
16:13 AD Ports Group leverages digitalisation & big data for smart port operations
15:44 Kerala government accelerates greenfield port project in Kannur
15:24 Burning Greek tanker adrift in Red Sea after suspected Houthi attacks
14:59 Maersk opens the largest Logistics Park at Jeddah Islamic Port in Saudi Arabia
14:25 Investments in Saudi maritime sector exceeds $6.7bn, says top official
13:59 Idle box ship fleet at record lows as carriers drain charter market of tonnage - Alphaliner
11:44 Exmar Offshore Company awarded hull design, engineering contract for Kaskida Exmar
11:20 11 Washington ports awarded state funding for electrification projects
10:54 Aker BP and Aize expand partnership with SaaS agreement
10:34 Stolt Tankers barge moves to 100% renewable fuel
09:42 Var Energi provides a schedule update for the Balder X development project

2024 August 21

18:00 20 killed in Congo riverboat accident, hundreds missing
17:39 Brabo partners with Artemis Technologies to introduce 100% electric pilot boat
17:23 Knutsen NYK Carbon Carriers and COSCO sign a joint study agreement to ensure market preparedness and detail design development for LCO2 carriers
16:47 MSC orders 18 new LNG dual-fuel containerships from Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding
15:53 New Dayang Shipbuilding names two 64,000 DWT bulk carriers for U-Ming Shipping
15:14 Port of Galveston starts construction of the port's fourth cruise terminal
13:23 Kongsberg Maritime completes testing of cyber security for range of digital products
12:27 Maersk continues to accept Canada cargo as rail stoppage looms
11:30 Brunvoll Contracted to deliver propulsion, thrusters, and dynamic positioning for live fish carrier
11:00 NYK signs basic agreement for marine transport of green ammonia from India to Japan
10:41 Cavotec commissions MoorMaster system in APM Terminals MedPort Tangier’s 800 m expansion
10:08 Methanol Institute granted consultative status at IMO

2024 August 20

18:02 DP World Cochin sustains strong momentum with 73,636 TEUs handled in July
17:35 MOL acquires additional shares of MODEC
17:13 Port of Hamburg handled 3.8 million TEU in the first half of 2024
16:59 Bahri secures $1bn deal to acquire 9 very large crude carriers
15:48 ADNOC, PETRONAS and Storegga to collaborate on offshore carbon capture and storage in Malaysia
15:24 Import volumes at APM Terminals Callao increase 15% year-over-year
14:45 ZIM reports financial results for Q2 2024
13:22 Demonstration test conducted for "Hz Navi System" energy-saving technology for marine generators
12:41 Khazaen Dry Port and DHL partner to empower businesses through LCL solutions
12:15 Seaspan launches the Canadian Coast Guard’s flagship science vessel
11:48 MOL announces the world’s 1st installation of rotor sail on a Capesize bulk carrier for VALE
11:16 Sirius Shipping to optimise just-in-time arrival with Manta Marine Technologies’ FuelOpt
10:38 Nigeria’s Lekki deep sea port can handle up to 2.5 million container annually: Tejaswi Avasarala, General Manager of Lagos Free Zone
10:13 Egyptian ship 'MV Wadi Albostan' arrested at Paradip Port