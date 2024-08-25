2024 August 25 11:14

Container throughput at the Port of Algeciras declines 1.9% to 399,121 TEUs in July

Container traffic rose 2.0% in Jan-Jul to 2.8 million TEUs



Last month, the Port of Algeciras handled 8.52 million of tonnes of goods, with a decrease of -2.4% on July 2023, of of which 4.69 million tonnes of containerized goods (-3.4%) Made with a container handling of 399,121 TEUs (-1.9%), 837,000 tonnes of conventional goods (-12.1%), 2.39 million tonnes of liquid bulk (+8.6%) and 29,000 tonnes of dry bulk (+189.9%), inforMARE reports.



In the first seven months of 2024, the Spanish port of call handled a total of 61.48 million tons of goods, with an increase of +0.4% over the same period last year year. In the container segment alone, traffic was 33.43 million tonnes (+1.8%) and was totaled with container handling of 2,796,349 TEUs (+2.0%). Conventional goods amounted to 7.21 million tonnes (-16,3%). Liquid bulk cargo was 16.63 million tonnes (+9.0%) and dry bulk 103,000 tonnes (-66.6%).