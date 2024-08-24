2024 August 24 14:18

IALA changes its status to develop worldwide safety of navigation, efficiency and protection of the marine environment

The new status will facilitate more robust and formalized cooperation with international maritime organizations, governments, and other stakeholders



After more than ten years of work and four diplomatic conferences, The International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities (IALA) announced that, effective August 22, 2024, IALA will officially change its status from a non-governmental organization (NGO) to an Intergovernmental Organization (IGO). Based on a Convention ratified or acceded to by 34 States to date, the new status represents a significant victory for multilateralism and ocean governance, marking an important step toward enhancing worldwide safety of navigation, efficiency and protection of the marine environment, the organization said in a press release.



The transition to an Intergovernmental Organization will place IALA in a much stronger position to develop and harmonize Marine Aids to Navigation, as governments will be directly involved in our work. All major decisions will be made by representatives of their governments, who hold credentials from their Head of State, Prime Minister or Minister of Foreign Affairs.



For over six decades, IALA has played a pivotal role in providing standards, recommendations and guidelines for the implementation of significant developments within the maritime sector. The organization’s focus on harmonization has never been more crucial, especially to achieve an ambitious digital agenda for the maritime sector.



Key benefits of the status change:



Enhanced International Cooperation: The new status will facilitate more robust and formalized cooperation with international maritime organizations, governments, and other stakeholders, fostering a unified approach to global maritime navigation safety.

Strengthened Harmonized Framework: As an IGO, IALA will have increased authority to develop and implement standards, recommendations and guideline ensuring that Marine Aids to Navigation including Vessel Traffic Services are consistent and effective across all member states.

Improved Resource Allocation: The change will enable better resource allocation and funding opportunities, enhancing the development and maintenance of aids to navigation.

Greater Global Influence: IALA’s new status will amplify its voice and influence in international maritime policy discussions, allowing it to advocate more effectively for the interests of maritime safety and environmental protection.

Quotes from leadership:



Francis Zachariae, Secretary-General of IALA: “The transition to an Intergovernmental Organization marks a new chapter in IALA’s history. This change will enable us to work even more closely with our members and partners to ensure safe, harmonized and more efficient marine navigation worldwide. I also want to emphasize that in times of conflict and war, the creation of an international organization like IALA, which brings together people from around the world in a spirit of cooperation and compromise, underscores the importance of understanding and mutual respect.”



Eric Banel, director-general for maritime affairs, fisheries and aquaculture (ministry for the sea), France: “France will now host a new Intergovernmental Organization on its territory. The new IALA will be the third global maritime organization (and the only one in France), alongside the International Maritime Organization and the International Hydrographic Organization. It is undoubtedly a great source of pride for my country as the creation of this new maritime organization represents a significant step for multilateralism and ocean governance.”



About IALA:



Founded in 1957, IALA brings together Marine Aids to Navigation authorities, manufacturers, consultants, and scientific and training organizations from around the world. Its mission is to harmonize Marine Aids to Navigation worldwide and ensure that the movement of vessels is safe expeditious and cost-effective while protecting the marine environment.