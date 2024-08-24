2024 August 24 12:03

Coral Sul FLNG achieves 5 million tons of LNG production from offshore Mozambique

Eni, as the Delegated Operator of Area 4, on behalf of its Area 4 partners namely ExxonMobil, CNPC, GALP, KOGAS and ENH, celebrated on August 23 the achievement of 5 million tons of LNG produced from the Coral Sul FLNG, located in the ultra-deep waters of the Rovuma Basin, offshore Mozambique. This is a significant milestone for the project, and it represents not only a major technical and operational accomplishment, but also stands as a testament to the dedication, commitment, and collaboration of all the team and stakeholders, Eni said in its media release.



The Coral Sul FLNG started production in October 2022 and has exported so far 70 cargos of LNG and 10 of Condensate, contributing significantly to the country´s economic growth. Coral South is a landmark project for the industry, and it placed Mozambique among the global LNG producing countries, laying the foundation to a transformational change of Mozambique through development of gas resources, while also supporting a just and sustainable energy transition.



Marica Calabrese, Eni Rovuma Basin Managing Director, made the following remarks “We are truly proud to announce this very important milestone today. This accomplishment reinforces our commitment to delivering outstanding value to the country of Mozambique. We will continue to work with our partners and the Government of Mozambique to ensure a timely valorization of Mozambique’s vast gas resources with additional developments of gas projects. As we celebrate, we recognize the importance of remaining focused on safety, environment, and operational excellence.”



About Coral Sul FLNG

Coral-Sul FLNG has a gas liquefaction capacity of 3.4 million tons per year (MTPA) and will put in production 450 billion cubic meters of gas from the giant Coral reservoir, located offshore Rovuma Basin. Coral-Sul FLNG is the first floating LNG facility ever deployed in the deep waters of the African continent. Coral-Sul FLNG has been designed as a pioneering project at the cutting edge of technology at an offshore environment, strong focus on energy efficiency, at the highest standard of the LNG sector.



About Eni

Eni has been present in Mozambique since 2006. Between 2011 and 2014, the company discovered supergiant natural gas resources in the Rovuma basin, in the Coral, Mamba Complex and Agulha reservoirs, containing estimated 2,400 billion cubic metres of gas in place. Eni is the Delegated Operator for the Coral South project.



About Area 4

Area 4 is operated by Mozambique Rovuma Venture S.p.A. (MRV), an incorporated joint venture owned by Eni, ExxonMobil and CNPC, which holds a 70 percent interest in the Area 4 exploration and production concession contract. In addition to MRV the other shareholders are Galp, KOGAS and ENH each with a 10 percent participation interest in Area 4.