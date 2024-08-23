2024 August 23 18:06

COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers receives three new energy-efficient pulp carriers

COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers, a unit of China’s COSCO Shipping Group, has welcomed three new energy-efficient pulp carriers into its fleet, according to the company's release.

As disclosed, the company introduced two sister vessels COSCO SHIPPING Ji Xiang & COSCO SHIPPING Ru Yi into its fleet. The ships have a length of 201.8 meters, a width of 32.2 meters, and a cargo capacity of 72,000 cbm.

Meanwhile, a christening ceremony was held for the third ship, the multipurpose pulp vessel Green Munguba. The ceremony took place on August 22, 2024, at COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Dalian) shipyard.

The 88,000-cbm ship features a length of 225 meters, a width of 32.26 meters, and a draft of 14.5 meters. Its maiden voyage will be from China to South America.

According to COSCO Shipping, these vessels are the largest pulp vessels in the world. They are designed with the latest energy-saving and environmentally friendly technology, to meet NOx TIER III emission standards.

They are also equipped with advanced temperature monitoring and alert systems, to ensure optimal safety and efficiency.

The company highlighted that it plans to upgrade its fleet with energy-efficient ships in the future.