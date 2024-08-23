2024 August 23 16:19

Valenciaport handled in July 461,121 containers

Valenciaport handled 461,121 containers in July (5.64% more than the same month of the previous year). In terms of weight, the valencian docks loaded and unloaded 6.75 million tons of goods (1.22% more than in July 2023), according to the company's release.

The accumulated traffic since the beginning of the year up to July 31 indicates that 3,169,288 TEUs (6.1-meter containers) have passed through Valenciaport, 12.74% more than in the same period last year, or 47.61 million tons, 6.10% more.

Transferring these traffics to an interannual period (the last twelve months) we are facing a port at the service of the foreign sector; facilities that move 79.48 million tons, or 5,155,084 containers, calculated in TEUs. These figures imply increases of 5.56% and 8.62%, respectively, in one year.

The Statistical Bulletin of the Port Authority of Valencia (APV) reflects that focused on this last July there are decreases in bulk traffics (-27’53%), empty containers (-5’78%) and export (-5’81%). These monthly decreases were offset by increases in containerized general cargo (+9.10%), import containers (+7.24%) and transit containers (+18.65%).

In relation to vehicles in cargo regime, from January 1 to July 31, 354,376 cars have passed through Valenciaport, which is 9.07% less than in the first seven months of the previous year. By products, the most outstanding increases in exports so far this year have been in iron and steel and non-metallic minerals, which have grown by 5.82% and 23.67% respectively. On the contrary, the decreases are centered on chemical products (-1.77%), construction materials (-1.75%) and other goods (-12.42%), such as wood and cork, paper and pulp or other types of machinery, tools and spare parts.