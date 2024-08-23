2024 August 23 15:23

Port of Oakland container volume up 2.4% to 478,762 TEUs in Jan-July 2024

The Port of Oakland July full container volume continues on its trajectory of steady growth. Full container volume (imports and exports) rose 2.4% compared to July 2023. Full imports increased 18.8% over the last six months compared to the same time frame last year.



The Port handled 478,762 TEUs (twenty-foot containers) from February through July 2024, compared to 403,801 TEUs during that period in 2023. Full imports increased 2.6% year over year. The Port handled 80,135 TEUs (twenty-foot containers) in July 2024, compared to 78,122 TEUs in July 2023. Import demand remains strong based on freight rates, as well as feedback from importers.

Full exports rose 2.2%, transiting 59,362 TEUs in July 2024, versus 58,059 TEUs in July 2023.

Empty imports dropped 25.1%, with 10,627 TEUs passing through Port facilities in July 2024, compared to 14,196 TEUs in July 2023. Empty exports jumped 10.1%, with 34,343 TEUs departing from the Port in July 2024, as opposed to 31,179 TEUs in July 2023.

Overall cargo volumes were reduced slightly due to a few canceled or blank sailings in July 2024, which reduced the number of vessel calls at the Port of Oakland.





