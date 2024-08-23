2024 August 23 14:58

TMC Compressors receives an order from Dalian Shipbuilding to supply a complete marine compressed air system for three LNG carriers

Dalian Shipbuilding Industry (DSIC) has contracted Norway-based TMC Compressors (TMC) to deliver a complete marine compressed air system to three 175,000-cbm LNG carriers that are being constructed by the Chinese shipbuilder, according to the company's release.

TMC’s scope of supply consists of a complete marine compressed air system, including control and service air compressors plus nitrogen feed air compressors, to each of the three vessels. TMC has not disclosed the value of the contract.

“LNG produces significantly less CO2 than other fossil fuels, so we are pleased to play a small role in this series of three LNG newbuilds through supplying our energy efficient marine compressors. Dalian Shipbuilding knows us well and we look forward to collaborating with them on this project too,” says Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s director of sales and business development.

TMC will manufacture the equipment at one of its sites in Europe.

The three LNG carriers are being built for China Energy Shipping Investment (CESI), a joint venture between COSCO Shipping and Sinopec.

TMC is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. The company is a global supplier of compressed air systems for marine and offshore use.