2024 August 23 12:31

Kongsberg Maritime expands Rim Drive Azimuth Thruster range with new RD-AZ-2300

Kongsberg Maritime announced the launch of its new Rim-drive Azimuth Thruster, the RD-AZ-2300. This latest addition to the company’s range of electric propulsion solutions fills a gap in the market, offering a powerful and efficient propulsor for a wider variety of vessels, according to the company's release.

The RD-AZ-2300, with a propeller diameter of 2300mm, sits perfectly between the existing RD-AZ-1900 and RD-AZ-2600 models, providing ship owners and operators with greater flexibility in selecting the right thruster for their specific needs.

The RD-AZ-2300 is ideally suited for vessels operating in demanding environments such as offshore wind farms, where precise manoeuvrability and low noise levels are crucial. In adherence to DNV’s Silent R classification, the RD-AZ-2300 also provides significant advantages to underwater research vessels by reducing underwater radiated noise (URN) below sea levels, which is beneficial to marine ecosystems and enhances onboard comfort for crew and passengers.



The thruster’s robust design and high torque output make it capable of handling the demanding conditions often encountered in these operations. The Rim Drive Azimuth thrusters significantly contribute to minimize environmental impact, above and below sea level.





