2024 August 23 09:58

X-Press Feeders expands Europe’s first green methanol-powered feeder network with the launch of Green Baltic X-PRESS

X-Press Feeders, the world’s largest independent common carrier, today announced the launch of its second green methanol-powered route, the Green Baltic X-PRESS (GBX). It is part of Europe’s first scheduled feeder network powered by green methanol. This expansion follows the successful launch of the Green Finland X-PRESS (GFX) in July, according to the company's release.

The Green Baltic X-PRESS (GBX) will commence operations on 23 August, offering services between the following ports: Rotterdam > Antwerp-Bruges > Klaipeda > Riga > Rotterdam

The introduction of the GBX route was made possible because X-Press Feeders has received a third dual-fuel ship, the Eco-Umande. This vessel joins Eco-Maestro and Eco-Levant as part of the company’s dual-fuel fleet capable of operating on green methanol, solidifying X-Press Feeders’ leadership in sustainable maritime shipping. These new, highly fuel-efficient vessels incorporate the latest technology and advancements in ship design. Each vessel has a nominal TEU of 1,260.

X-Press Feeders’ new feeder network is powered by green methanol, a sustainable marine fuel that reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 65 percent, in terms of main engine propulsion, when using green methanol instead of conventional fuels. Green methanol is a renewable energy source produced from the decomposition of organic matter, such as waste and residues. The green methanol that X-Press Feeders is using is independently certified in Europe under ISCC (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification).



The Port of Rotterdam will be serving as the initial base for this network due to its infrastructure and capability to handle green methanol refuelling. The company has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the ports of: Antwerp Bruges, Klaipeda in Lithuania, Riga in Latvia, Tallinn in Estonia, Helsinki and HaminaKotka in Finland to promote shipping powered by green methanol. These partnerships play a crucial role in supporting this innovative network and ensuring seamless, sustainable logistics across the region.



X-Press Feeders ordered 14 dual-fuel vessels which it continues to take delivery of, so it plans to further expand its green methanol-powered network across Europe, providing more companies with the opportunity to achieve their sustainability goals through more sustainable shipping.



X-Press Feeders, which was founded in Singapore in 1972, is the world’s largest independent common carrier. X-Press Feeders operates a fleet of more than 100 vessels, calling at more than 180 ports worldwide. X-Press Feeders aims to achieve net zero emission by 2050 and be the ‘Greener Feeder Carrier of Choice’.