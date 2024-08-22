  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 August 22 17:38

    Germany’s Scholz pledges that his government will help rescue a troubled cruise ship maker

    Germany’s government will help rescue a major German shipyard that has solid orders for new cruise ships but has run into financial difficulty, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday, according to AP.

    Meyer Werft employs more than 3,000 people in Papenburg on the Ems river in northwestern Germany, near the Dutch border. The company has build 58 cruise ships so far, according to its website.

    Its customers include Disney Cruise Line, with which it announced an agreement earlier this month to build another four ships. Even before that, the company said it had full order books through to 2028.

    However, it has run into financial trouble because it has had to pay much of the cost of building cruise ships up front. Scholz cited the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic as one factor in its troubles and said the company is “systemically relevant” to shipbuilding in Germany, Europe’s biggest economy.

    Scholz, who traveled to Papenburg to speak at a staff meeting, praised the company’s ships as “state of the art” and told employees that “what you build here are actually little cities,” according to remarks released by his office. He said 17,000 jobs across Germany depend in one way or another on Meyer Werft.

    He said there had been “great progress” in negotiations with management, banks and the state of Lower Saxony, but “there’s still a bit of detailed work to do.”

    The federal government “will contribute its part to the solution, and I have the clear expectation that all other participants join in,” he said.

    Scholz didn’t give details of the proposed rescue. German media reported that the planned solution would involve the federal and state governments temporarily taking a stake in the company and financing a capital increase for the shipyard.

Другие новости по темам: Meyer Werft  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 August 22

18:12 Hoegh Autoliners secures fuel savings and long-term CII compliance with Accelleron and Hanwha engine part-load optimization 
17:38 Germany’s Scholz pledges that his government will help rescue a troubled cruise ship maker
17:13 Product tanker contracting hits 18-year high after 17% rise y/y - BIMCO
16:59 ICS: 411 new hydrogen ships needed to meet future hydrogen demand
16:13 AD Ports Group leverages digitalisation & big data for smart port operations
15:44 Kerala government accelerates greenfield port project in Kannur
15:24 Burning Greek tanker adrift in Red Sea after suspected Houthi attacks
14:59 Maersk opens the largest Logistics Park at Jeddah Islamic Port in Saudi Arabia
14:25 Investments in Saudi maritime sector exceeds $6.7bn, says top official
13:59 Idle box ship fleet at record lows as carriers drain charter market of tonnage - Alphaliner
11:44 Exmar Offshore Company awarded hull design, engineering contract for Kaskida Exmar
11:20 11 Washington ports awarded state funding for electrification projects
10:54 Aker BP and Aize expand partnership with SaaS agreement
10:34 Stolt Tankers barge moves to 100% renewable fuel
09:42 Var Energi provides a schedule update for the Balder X development project

2024 August 21

18:00 20 killed in Congo riverboat accident, hundreds missing
17:39 Brabo partners with Artemis Technologies to introduce 100% electric pilot boat
17:23 Knutsen NYK Carbon Carriers and COSCO sign a joint study agreement to ensure market preparedness and detail design development for LCO2 carriers
16:47 MSC orders 18 new LNG dual-fuel containerships from Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding
15:53 New Dayang Shipbuilding names two 64,000 DWT bulk carriers for U-Ming Shipping
15:14 Port of Galveston starts construction of the port's fourth cruise terminal
13:23 Kongsberg Maritime completes testing of cyber security for range of digital products
12:27 Maersk continues to accept Canada cargo as rail stoppage looms
11:30 Brunvoll Contracted to deliver propulsion, thrusters, and dynamic positioning for live fish carrier
11:00 NYK signs basic agreement for marine transport of green ammonia from India to Japan
10:41 Cavotec commissions MoorMaster system in APM Terminals MedPort Tangier’s 800 m expansion
10:08 Methanol Institute granted consultative status at IMO

2024 August 20

18:02 DP World Cochin sustains strong momentum with 73,636 TEUs handled in July
17:35 MOL acquires additional shares of MODEC
17:13 Port of Hamburg handled 3.8 million TEU in the first half of 2024
16:59 Bahri secures $1bn deal to acquire 9 very large crude carriers
15:48 ADNOC, PETRONAS and Storegga to collaborate on offshore carbon capture and storage in Malaysia
15:24 Import volumes at APM Terminals Callao increase 15% year-over-year
14:45 ZIM reports financial results for Q2 2024
13:22 Demonstration test conducted for "Hz Navi System" energy-saving technology for marine generators
12:41 Khazaen Dry Port and DHL partner to empower businesses through LCL solutions
12:15 Seaspan launches the Canadian Coast Guard’s flagship science vessel
11:48 MOL announces the world’s 1st installation of rotor sail on a Capesize bulk carrier for VALE
11:16 Sirius Shipping to optimise just-in-time arrival with Manta Marine Technologies’ FuelOpt
10:38 Nigeria’s Lekki deep sea port can handle up to 2.5 million container annually: Tejaswi Avasarala, General Manager of Lagos Free Zone
10:13 Egyptian ship 'MV Wadi Albostan' arrested at Paradip Port
09:58 HD Hyundai Marine earned $91 million in operating profit in the first six months of 2024

2024 August 19

18:04 India's shipping ministry offers to build port in Andhra Pradesh near planned refinery
17:35 Indian port workers to go on strike to demand better wages
16:59 Chinese company BYD's first carrier vessel docks in Spain
16:12 British International Investment commits up to $35 million alongside DP World into the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s first deepwater container port
15:58 China Merchants Energy Shipping orders ten new oil tankers from Dalian Shipbuilding
15:14 MOL launches the joint study on the production and utilization of biomethane from animal manure with Hamanaka Town
14:43 Proman steps up methanol refuelling at Point Lisas, Trinidad, as orders for methanol-fuelled ships accelerate
14:25 Construction of Scandlines’ zero direct emissions ferry enters the final phase
13:44 Malta-flagged cargo vessel loses 99 containers at sea off South Africa east coast: SAMSA
13:25 PIL further renews fleet with order for five 13,000 TEU LNG Dual Fuel container vessels
12:43 NYK Bulk & Projects to time-charter the NYK Group’s first methanol-fueled bulk carrier
12:43 Accelleron acquires Canada's True North Marine
11:42 World's first machine room safety accreditation for ammonia fueled ammonia gas carrier to be granted by ClassNK
10:49 Candela supplies flying electric ships to Saudi Arabia’s NEOM

2024 August 18

16:22 Brunvoll to supply propulsion for Norled's next four ferries
15:03 Subsea7 secures contract on Gulf of Mexico project
13:18 Jiangnan Shipbuilding secures new VLAC contracts with Jaldhi Overseas
12:17 PIL expands Intra Asia coverage with new China Chittagong Express (CCE)
11:36 Concession agreements for 4 Gujarat ports to expire in ten years
09:54 China-Laos land port records more diversified international passengers

2024 August 17

16:49 Panama Canal increases the maximum allowed draft to 50 feet and announces 36 daily transit quotas starting in Sept 2024
15:02 China's shipbuilding sector takes over 70 pct of global orders
13:49 Cadeler takes delivery of state-of-the-art installation vessel
12:03 HD Hyundai Samho, Wan Hai sign LOI for methanol-powered ships
10:17 Asia Pacific: Norsepower expands operations with new factory in China, eyes global growth

2024 August 16

18:00 Viking Line to celebrate Baltic Sea Day by introducing the first green corridor ever on the Baltic Sea
17:35 Van Oord's flexible fallpipe vessel powered by biofuel blend
17:06 Brunvoll to supply azimuth propulsion thrusters and thruster control systems for Norled's next four ferries