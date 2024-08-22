  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 August 22 16:59

    ICS: 411 new hydrogen ships needed to meet future hydrogen demand

    To meet 30 million tonnes of annual global green hydrogen demand, the world would require 411 new hydrogen vessels, according to a report published by the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), according to Offshore Energy.

    The report “Turning hydrogen demand into reality: Which sectors come first?”, written by Stefan Ulreich, Professor of Energy Economics at Biberach University of Applied Sciences, Germany, identifies hydrogen demand sectors, demand locations. and the demand-pull timeline.

    Specifically, it focuses on the potential of clean hydrogen to function as an energy carrier and feedstock to decarbonize multiple sectors, especially hard-to-abate sectors like shipping.

    “What we are seeing is that the annual hydrogen demand would mean increasing the fleet to transport hydrogen by ship. To meet a global increase if 30 million tonnes of hydrogen traded worldwide, we could need up to 411 new hydrogen vessels (for long distances) or up to 500 vessels if transported as ammonia,” Ulreich commented.

    According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), hydrogen use is expected to remain almost stagnant and within current industrial use cases into 2030.

    Hydrogen demand scenarios for 2050 see demand for hydrogen growing in multiple sectors, although the rate and timeline of uptake of hydrogen varies between sectors due to infrastructure and regulatory challenges and is likely to take place in stages.

    However, not all sectors will require the same degree of transformation and infrastructure to be built to incorporate hydrogen as a replacement for fossil fuels.

    The report reveals that hydrogen demand could double by 2040, with most of the additional demand coming from industrial sectors – as it is easier to uptake – acting as a baseload, the rest coming from new industrial uses and a small share of the total (less than 5%) from transport sectors.

    For global hydrogen demand to keep the net-zero by 2050 scenario within reach, demand would need to scale five times from current levels to reach nearly 500 million tonnes from 2030 to 2050.

    To meet future hydrogen demand, the scale of renewable electricity demand for green hydrogen production is unprecedented and leads to once-in-a-generation opportunities and challenges.

    Infrastructure, demand support incentives, power supply access and an enabling environment with long-term certainty are required for ‘new sectors’ to uptake green hydrogen, it was highlighted.

    The main driver of hydrogen demand in multiple sectors is the target of abatement of emissions. Making hydrogen from clean sources, its infrastructure and transportation available at scale in various regions would be key to securing a diversified supply and contribute to global low-carbon energy security.

    The report identifies three economies as the main markets to initially drive hydrogen demand – South Korea, Japan and the EU.

    Europe has a target of 20 million tonnes of hydrogen per year by 2030, with half of that volume to come from imported sources.

    Recently, to support the development of the European hydrogen market, the European Commission started work on a pilot mechanism that aims to accelerate investments into the hydrogen market by providing a “clearer” picture of the market situation of both off-takers and suppliers and facilitating contacts between them.

    The EU has also set up rules to define what renewable hydrogen is and how it can count towards these targets, and the Commission plans to propose a legal definition of low-carbon hydrogen by the end of the year. In addition, hydrogen supply chain projects are now considered of strategic interest, and thus eligible for faster permitting and other supportive measures, under the Net-Zero Industry Act.

    In related news, in July this year, Germany approved the import strategy for hydrogen and its derivatives, a component of the country’s hydrogen policy. The aim of the import strategy is to ensure that Germany’s import needs are met and to guarantee a sustainable, stable, secure and diversified supply.

    According to the report, for the maritime sector, the development of port infrastructure and readiness to facilitate the transportation of hydrogen and its derivatives. This will happen through the establishment of clean energy marine hubs which will be essential to become an enabler of the hydrogen economy.

    “For global hydrogen demand to keep the net-zero by 2050 scenario within reach, demand for hydrogen-based fuel sources would need to scale five times from current levels to reach approximately 500 million tonnes from 2030 to 2050. One of the main takeaways in this report is the high variability in potential demand. Industry will dominate the hydrogen demand. Shipping however can play a key role as an enabler to the hydrogen economy,” Guy Platten, ICS Secretary General concluded.

Другие новости по темам: hydrogen, ICS  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 August 22

18:12 Hoegh Autoliners secures fuel savings and long-term CII compliance with Accelleron and Hanwha engine part-load optimization 
17:38 Germany’s Scholz pledges that his government will help rescue a troubled cruise ship maker
17:13 Product tanker contracting hits 18-year high after 17% rise y/y - BIMCO
16:59 ICS: 411 new hydrogen ships needed to meet future hydrogen demand
16:13 AD Ports Group leverages digitalisation & big data for smart port operations
15:44 Kerala government accelerates greenfield port project in Kannur
15:24 Burning Greek tanker adrift in Red Sea after suspected Houthi attacks
14:59 Maersk opens the largest Logistics Park at Jeddah Islamic Port in Saudi Arabia
14:25 Investments in Saudi maritime sector exceeds $6.7bn, says top official
13:59 Idle box ship fleet at record lows as carriers drain charter market of tonnage - Alphaliner
11:44 Exmar Offshore Company awarded hull design, engineering contract for Kaskida Exmar
11:20 11 Washington ports awarded state funding for electrification projects
10:54 Aker BP and Aize expand partnership with SaaS agreement
10:34 Stolt Tankers barge moves to 100% renewable fuel
09:42 Var Energi provides a schedule update for the Balder X development project

2024 August 21

18:00 20 killed in Congo riverboat accident, hundreds missing
17:39 Brabo partners with Artemis Technologies to introduce 100% electric pilot boat
17:23 Knutsen NYK Carbon Carriers and COSCO sign a joint study agreement to ensure market preparedness and detail design development for LCO2 carriers
16:47 MSC orders 18 new LNG dual-fuel containerships from Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding
15:53 New Dayang Shipbuilding names two 64,000 DWT bulk carriers for U-Ming Shipping
15:14 Port of Galveston starts construction of the port's fourth cruise terminal
13:23 Kongsberg Maritime completes testing of cyber security for range of digital products
12:27 Maersk continues to accept Canada cargo as rail stoppage looms
11:30 Brunvoll Contracted to deliver propulsion, thrusters, and dynamic positioning for live fish carrier
11:00 NYK signs basic agreement for marine transport of green ammonia from India to Japan
10:41 Cavotec commissions MoorMaster system in APM Terminals MedPort Tangier’s 800 m expansion
10:08 Methanol Institute granted consultative status at IMO

2024 August 20

18:02 DP World Cochin sustains strong momentum with 73,636 TEUs handled in July
17:35 MOL acquires additional shares of MODEC
17:13 Port of Hamburg handled 3.8 million TEU in the first half of 2024
16:59 Bahri secures $1bn deal to acquire 9 very large crude carriers
15:48 ADNOC, PETRONAS and Storegga to collaborate on offshore carbon capture and storage in Malaysia
15:24 Import volumes at APM Terminals Callao increase 15% year-over-year
14:45 ZIM reports financial results for Q2 2024
13:22 Demonstration test conducted for "Hz Navi System" energy-saving technology for marine generators
12:41 Khazaen Dry Port and DHL partner to empower businesses through LCL solutions
12:15 Seaspan launches the Canadian Coast Guard’s flagship science vessel
11:48 MOL announces the world’s 1st installation of rotor sail on a Capesize bulk carrier for VALE
11:16 Sirius Shipping to optimise just-in-time arrival with Manta Marine Technologies’ FuelOpt
10:38 Nigeria’s Lekki deep sea port can handle up to 2.5 million container annually: Tejaswi Avasarala, General Manager of Lagos Free Zone
10:13 Egyptian ship 'MV Wadi Albostan' arrested at Paradip Port
09:58 HD Hyundai Marine earned $91 million in operating profit in the first six months of 2024

2024 August 19

18:04 India's shipping ministry offers to build port in Andhra Pradesh near planned refinery
17:35 Indian port workers to go on strike to demand better wages
16:59 Chinese company BYD's first carrier vessel docks in Spain
16:12 British International Investment commits up to $35 million alongside DP World into the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s first deepwater container port
15:58 China Merchants Energy Shipping orders ten new oil tankers from Dalian Shipbuilding
15:14 MOL launches the joint study on the production and utilization of biomethane from animal manure with Hamanaka Town
14:43 Proman steps up methanol refuelling at Point Lisas, Trinidad, as orders for methanol-fuelled ships accelerate
14:25 Construction of Scandlines’ zero direct emissions ferry enters the final phase
13:44 Malta-flagged cargo vessel loses 99 containers at sea off South Africa east coast: SAMSA
13:25 PIL further renews fleet with order for five 13,000 TEU LNG Dual Fuel container vessels
12:43 NYK Bulk & Projects to time-charter the NYK Group’s first methanol-fueled bulk carrier
12:43 Accelleron acquires Canada's True North Marine
11:42 World's first machine room safety accreditation for ammonia fueled ammonia gas carrier to be granted by ClassNK
10:49 Candela supplies flying electric ships to Saudi Arabia’s NEOM

2024 August 18

16:22 Brunvoll to supply propulsion for Norled's next four ferries
15:03 Subsea7 secures contract on Gulf of Mexico project
13:18 Jiangnan Shipbuilding secures new VLAC contracts with Jaldhi Overseas
12:17 PIL expands Intra Asia coverage with new China Chittagong Express (CCE)
11:36 Concession agreements for 4 Gujarat ports to expire in ten years
09:54 China-Laos land port records more diversified international passengers

2024 August 17

16:49 Panama Canal increases the maximum allowed draft to 50 feet and announces 36 daily transit quotas starting in Sept 2024
15:02 China's shipbuilding sector takes over 70 pct of global orders
13:49 Cadeler takes delivery of state-of-the-art installation vessel
12:03 HD Hyundai Samho, Wan Hai sign LOI for methanol-powered ships
10:17 Asia Pacific: Norsepower expands operations with new factory in China, eyes global growth

2024 August 16

18:00 Viking Line to celebrate Baltic Sea Day by introducing the first green corridor ever on the Baltic Sea
17:35 Van Oord's flexible fallpipe vessel powered by biofuel blend
17:06 Brunvoll to supply azimuth propulsion thrusters and thruster control systems for Norled's next four ferries