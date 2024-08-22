2024 August 22 16:13

AD Ports Group leverages digitalisation & big data for smart port operations

AD Ports Group published its white paper titled "Digitalisation for Enhanced Efficiency: Leveraging Data for Smart Ports".

Presented in the white paper is an in-depth analysis of the transformative impact of digital technologies on port operations that outlines strategic approaches to harnessing data for increased operational efficiency, sustainability, and competitiveness. Furthermore, it delves into the challenges and successes of digitalisation across various global ports, with a focus on Asia, Africa, and South America, regions that have seen significant advancements in port technology. It highlights how the deployment of cutting-edge technologies and data-driven strategies has been instrumental in reshaping traditional port operations to meet modern demands.

Key insights from the white paper include, a detailed examination of the technological innovations driving the evolution of traditional ports into smart ports, including the use of IoT, AI, and blockchain technologies. AD Ports Group presents a case study exploring its strategic implementation of digital solutions across the Group’s network, demonstrating tangible benefits such as improved efficiency and reduced operational costs.

The Group’s experts address common obstacles such as software incompatibility, cybersecurity risks, and resistance to change within the industry. In addition, providing an analysis of new regulations and legislation, including the mandatory implementation of Maritime Single Windows (MSWs) at the beginning of 2024, and the impact on port operations globally.