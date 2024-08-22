2024 August 22 15:24

Burning Greek tanker adrift in Red Sea after suspected Houthi attacks

A Greek-flagged tanker was adrift in the Red Sea on Wednesday after repeated attacks that started a fire on the vessel and caused the ship to lose power, the UK maritime agency said.

Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched attacks on international shipping near Yemen since November in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas. Houthi militants, though, have so far not claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attacks.

Passengers on two small boats attacked the Sounion, hitting it with multiple projectiles about 77 nautical miles west of Yemen’s port city of Hodeidah on Wednesday morning, the Greek shipping ministry and the UK Maritime Trade Operations said.

There was a brief exchange of small arms fire during the incident, the UKMTO said. In a later update, the UKMTO said the ship reported another attack that caused the fire and led the vessel to lose engine power and its ability to manoeuvre.

There were no reports of injuries among the 25 crew members, made up of two Russians and 23 Filipinos.

Delta Tankers, the ship’s operator, confirmed the ship was adrift and had sustained minor damage. The crew were assessing the situation and the ship would proceed on its journey, it said in a statement.



Sounion is the third Delta Tanker-operated ship targeted by the Houthis. The militants earlier this month attacked the Liberia-flagged Delta Atlantica and Delta Blue tanker ships in separate attacks.



Also on Wednesday, the captain of a different cargo ship sailing off the coast of Aden reported a total of five explosions in nearby waters, UKMTO said, later identifying the vessel as the SW North Wind I. The crew and the ship were unharmed in the attacks.