2024 August 22 14:59

Maersk opens the largest Logistics Park at Jeddah Islamic Port in Saudi Arabia

Maersk (Maersk) and the General Ports Authority of Saudi Arabia ‘Mawani’ announced the opening of the largest Logistics Park for Maersk in the Middle East at Jeddah Islamic Port, according to Maersk's release.

The Maersk Logistics Park extends over an area of 225,000 square metres and provides for truly integrated logistics solutions under one roof with the provision for:

Multi-modal connectivity between ocean, land and air transport

Warehousing solutions catering for B2B and e-commerce requirements

Temperature-controlled warehousing

Custom-bonded setup

Dedicatedly designed for a wide range of industries and verticals, including FMCG, Frozen Food, Automotive, Retail & Lifestyle, Petrochemicals, Electronics, Pharmaceuticals etc.

Distribution solutions that include first- and last-mile deliveries

Customs clearances, visibility solutions and control tower.

Maersk has implemented several initiatives as part of its decarbonisation ambitions to reach Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. The facility will draw up to 70% of its electricity from 32,000 solar panels installed over 64,000 sq. m. on the rooftop. The Maersk Logistics Park will use electric equipment and electric trucks within the facility, have low electricity-consumption LED lighting optimised with light sensors, etc.

Maersk Logistics Park has been built at the Jeddah Islamic Port, which has an advanced infrastructure with berths capable of accommodating new generations of giant ships and modern, automated, environmentally friendly equipment that contributes to raising the efficiency of its operations and competitiveness and increasing its capacity.



A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. The company operates in more than 130 countries and employs around 100,000 people.