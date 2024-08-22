2024 August 22 11:44

Exmar Offshore Company awarded hull design, engineering contract for Kaskida Exmar

NV’s subsidiary, EXMAR Offshore Company, has been awarded a contract to design and engineer the hull for the new floating production facility for bp’s Kaskida development in the US Gulf of Mexico.

EXMAR’s use of its proprietary, patented OPTI hull design for Kaskida marks the fifth time that this hull design will be used, offering proven design and execution efficiencies with hull sizes and payload capacities across a broad spectrum. EXMAR’s team of engineers, project managers and construction teams have a culture of innovation, practical problem solving and efficient management resulting in shorter project cycle times.

EXMAR is a provider of floating solutions for the operation, transportation and transformation of gas, and owns a fleet of 40 LPG/ ammonia carriers and various floating LNG and offshore infrastructure solutions. EXMAR creates economically viable and sustainable energy value chains in long-term alliances with first- class business partners.