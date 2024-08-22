2024 August 22 10:54

Aker BP and Aize expand partnership with SaaS agreement

Aize has announced an expansion of the strategic collaboration with Aker BP to include a Software-as-a-service agreement for all relevant facilities, according to Aize's release.

Aker BP is one of Europe’s largest independent oil and gas companies and a frontrunner in digitalization. The continuation of the existing development partnership involves implementing Aize for Aker BP’s topsides, thereby improving efficiency across projects and operations.

Aize and Aker BP have focused their combined development efforts on two axes: Develop a digital twin that aims to support the current needs of today’s brownfield projects while supporting the development of the product to suit Yggdrasil asset operational needs, the biggest ongoing development on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

With Yggdrasil utilizing Aize for platform visualization and collaboration, Skarv FPSO has also begun its operational journey with Aize. This significant milestone marks the first Aker BP brownfield facility to potentially benefit from Aize’s solutions. The collaboration between the EPC and operations phases, as demonstrated by Aker Solutions, Aker BP, and Aize in Yggdrasil, showcases the potential for new ways of working in both brownfield and greenfield projects, enabling easier access to information across systems, applications, and domains.

Aize enables seamless navigation and access to relevant information in project execution and asset operations, to reduce costs and increase efficiency. The software allows Aker BP to visualise, monitor and collaborate on their asset models in 2D and 3D, improving collaboration between engineers internally and between Aker BP and its partners.

As part of the SaaS agreement, the two parties will continue to work closely to facilitate optimal implementation and adoption by targeted users, exploring extended ways of unlocking even more value from the partnership.