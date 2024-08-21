2024 August 21 17:39

Brabo partners with Artemis Technologies to introduce 100% electric pilot boat

Brabo, a leading provider of pilot and port services in Antwerp, Belgium, has signed a deal with clean maritime technology company, Artemis Technologies, to bring an Artemis EF-12 Pilot boat into its fleet, according to Artemis's release.

Scheduled for delivery in late summer 2025, the introduction of the fully electric foiling vessel represents a forward-thinking shift for one of the world’s busiest ports, aligning with global efforts to tackle climate change and championing sustainable practices across the maritime industry.

This partnership is a bold statement of intent. By choosing the Artemis EF-12 Pilot boat, Brabo is positioning itself at the cutting edge of environmentally responsible maritime solutions. The boat, designed with input from pilotage service operators around the globe, meets the highest standards of safety and performance, and is fully compliant with ES-TRIN (European Standard laying down Technical Requirements for Inland Navigation vessels).

The Artemis EF-12 Pilot is no ordinary vessel. Being 100% electric, it produces zero operational emissions whilst slashing operational costs by up to 80%. An advanced active flight control system offers precise control, ensuring optimal stability and safety in displacement mode during pilot transfers, even in challenging conditions - significantly enhancing comfort for both pilots and crew.

The Artemis eFoiler electric propulsion system also minimises wake, allowing for high-speed transit in areas where such speeds were previously restricted - thereby boosting pilot hour utilisation and lessening environmental impacts.