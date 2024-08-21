2024 August 21 16:47

MSC orders 18 new LNG dual-fuel containerships from Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding

Swiss shipping company MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company signed agreements for up to 18 new containerships, all to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).



Data published by Intermodal Shipbrokers indicate that the Swiss major ordered six boxships at Chinese shipyard Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS). The 19,000 TEU vessels, which have a price of $210 million each, will be dual fueled. They are slated for delivery between 2027 and 2028.

In addition to this order, the company decided to invest in up to twelve more ships at China’s Penglai Jinglu.

The contract includes eight firm vessels, with the option to order a further four ships. This time MSC opted for 11,500 TEU containerships, which are scheduled to be delivered to the shipowner between 2027 and 2028. They will also run on LNG dual-fuel engines. The value of the units is $140 million each.



