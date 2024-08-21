2024 August 21 15:53

New Dayang Shipbuilding names two 64,000 DWT bulk carriers for U-Ming Shipping

On August 13, New Dayang Shipbuilding (NDY), a subsidiary of SUMEC Marine, officially named two state-of-the-art 64,000 DWT bulk carriers, NDY1254 and NDY1255, for U-Ming Shipping, a subsidiary of the Far Eastern Group, according to Bureau Veritas's release. The vessels, named Asian Eternity and Asian Endurance, are classed by Bureau Veritas (BV). The event marks a significant milestone in the collaboration among U-Ming, New Dayang, and BV.

NDY1254 and NDY1255 symbolize the combined expertise and shared vision of U-Ming, New Dayang, and BV. As the first two vessels owned by U-Ming and constructed at the New Dayang shipyard, they represent the beginning of a new chapter for U-Ming at this facility.

BV has classified a total of 33 vessels in the “CROWN 63 Plus <3.0 version>” series at New Dayang, with eight of them successfully delivered. These bulk carriers are distinguished by their optimized structural design and intelligent energy efficiency management, specifically tailored to meet U-Ming Shipping’s requirements. They also feature unique intellectual property rights and have obtained BV’s Smart(EnE1) and LNGFUEL-PREPARED notations, reflecting their advanced and future-ready design.

These vessels have been retrofitted with U-Ming’s fleet safety management system developed by Yumin Shipping, which enhances operational efficiency and safety through ship-to-shore interaction. As EEDI Phase III compliant vessels, they stand out in their class.



Previously, SUMEC Marine and U-Ming agreed to build four Crown 63 Version 3.0 bulk carriers. To date, 117 vessels in the Crown 63 series have been delivered with an additional 76 vessels currently on order.



