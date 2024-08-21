2024 August 21 15:14

Port of Galveston starts construction of the port's fourth cruise terminal

Construction is underway at the Port of Galveston to convert an existing cargo warehouse into the port's fourth cruise terminal, according to MSC's release. The $151 million cruise complex at Pier 16 will include a 165,000-square-foot terminal and a $55 million parking garage. The terminal will be home to MSC Seascape when it opens in November 2025.



Galveston Wharves celebrated the construction start on Aug. 20 at a ceremony at Pier 16 with executives from MSC Cruises and the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), elected officials, community leaders and other port partners.



The port to reach more than 2 million passengers a year beginning in 2026.



The fourth cruise terminal is forecast to generate an additional 925 jobs and $177 million in local business revenue annually.



Located at the entrance to Galveston Bay and the Houston Ship Channel, the Port of Galveston is the fourth most popular cruise home port in the U.S. The port also leases and maintains a wide range of cargo facilities on the deep-water Galveston Harbor, which is ranked among the top 50 busiest U.S. cargo waterways.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, MSC Cruises is the world's third largest cruise line and the market leader in Europe, South America, the Gulf region and Southern Africa, with a strong and growing presence in North America and the Far East. The MSC Cruises fleet consists of 22 modern ships with three new vessels due to be launched in 2025, 2026, and 2027. The company operates in more than 100 countries around the world, offering cruises across five continents, calling at more than 300 destinations and welcoming more than 180 different nationalities on board.



