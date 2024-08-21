2024 August 21 13:23

Kongsberg Maritime completes testing of cyber security for range of digital products

Kongsberg Maritime has achieved a significant milestone for the cyber security of its products with the completion of testing to comply with IACS UR E27 which is based on IEC 62443, including DNV Cyber Security Profile 1 certification. The testing covers a range of its digital products, including automation, navigation and Dynamic Positioning (DP) systems, according to the company's release.

In order to comply with the new Cyber Security Requirements, which were introduced on 1 July, Kongsberg Maritime decided last year to expedite the certification of its product range, starting with the Automation & Control portfolio.



To achieve the Type Approval certification, Kongsberg Maritime set up an extensive programme, evaluating each product, and implementing the necessary features and documentation to ensure adherence to security, quality, health, safety and environmental standards.

Kongsberg Maritime expects the majority of its digital products to receive DNV Type Approval for compliance, by the end of August. The next step will see the company expand into integration and energy systems, propulsion and cargo handling products.

In addition to bringing peace of mind to ship owners, the Type Approval certification will also benefit shipyards, during the design, integration, installation and testing of Kongsberg Maritime technology for newbuild and retrofit projects. With the products already being pre-tested for cyber security compliance, it saves yards time in the engineering and testing stages.



The products in the first phase of DNV Level 1 cyber security certification, are: the K-Pos DP system; K-Steering; K-Chief; K-Safe; K-Bridge; K-Thrust; K-IMS; the Riser Management System; and Kongsberg Remote Services.

The close collaboration between Kongsberg Maritime and DNV has increased procedural efficiency by creating a unified approach to interpreting and documenting certification requirements. The streamlined way of working means quicker approvals and enhanced focus on product testing.